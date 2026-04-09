BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are renewing their call for information in the unsolved murder of 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin, whose body was found in an attic in South Buffalo two years ago this Sunday.

Griffin was last seen alive in the summer of 2020 at his home on Warren Avenue off of Memorial Drive.

Then, on April 12, 2024, his body was found nearly five miles away in a house on Sheffield Avenue. Finding his body ended one mystery, but police are still searching for his killer.

On Wednesday, CrimeStoppers reissued a poster reminding the public of a $7,500 reward for information. Interim Commissioner Craig Macy said all homicide cases are a priority.

"Cold cases are still an open homicide," Macy said. "I'm confident we can solve this."

Two cold case detectives, Christopher Sterlace and Natasha Anderson, are assigned to solve the murder.

"Every homicide is a tragedy, especially unsolved homicides, and then when you add a homicide of a child who had a kind of a rough life like Jaylen did, it's something that we're really, we're really reaching out to the public asking for help," Sterlace said.

WATCH: 'Every homicide is a tragedy': 2 years since body of 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin found

'Every homicide is a tragedy': 2 years since body of 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin found

A key clue in the case is where Griffin's body was found.

"There's a reason that this house ended up being where he was found. There are people out there who know why he ended up here," Sterlace said. "We really need those people to come forward. We know there are people out there who know what happened."

Anderson shared what it means to her to work on a cold case involving a 12-year-old boy.

"It means a lot to me," Anderson said. "Just being a mother and a grandmother. My heart breaks for anybody who loses a loved one, but a parent or a sibling, those are really tough. Think about Jaylen as being this 12-year-old kid who needs to hear your voice today. And we're the only you're the only person that could actually help him."

You can submit a confidential tip to Crime Stoppers WNY by calling (716) 867-6161 or by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from Apple or Android Store.

Buffalo Police say people can submit tips to patrol officers they see or by phone or text to the Buffalo Police confidential line (716) 847-2255.

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