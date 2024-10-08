'Every day is an opportunity to be creative': Buffalo Bills wide receiver teams up with Crayola for surprise

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Why isn’t he wearing shoes?” asked an Ellicott Elementary School student to her classmate when Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins surprised students on Tuesday.

Walking around barefoot is just part of Hollins’ unique style, which is why he was a perfect partner for Crayola to team up with to promote creativity to students.

“Every day is an opportunity to be creative,” said Hollins. “You’re never too young or too old to be creative.”

Hollins was there to surprise students, and former student Kailey Artiles, with the artwork she drew back in 1997 as a student at Ellicott Elementary.

Her art was part of Crayola’s national Campaign for Creativity. For years artwork like hers hung in Crayola offices, some in museums, but now the company is returning the art to its artists.

She knew she was getting her art back, just not by a member of her favorite football team.

“I didn’t expect Mack to be here,” said a smiling Artelis.

Her former art teacher, Ms. Begert, also returned to the school to surprise her.

“We have stuff at the house that people haven’t seen but they should,” said Michael Lopian alongside his wife Linda. “She’s super talented.”

Artelis still draws in her free time.

In front of hundreds of students, she and Hollins encouraged students to continue thinking outside the box.

“I admire [Hollins},” said Artelis. “I think it’s important for kids to see, especially athletes, that there’s different ways to be creative.”