Everhaunt Haunted House to return to Angola this Halloween season

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As September rolls in, more spooky attractions are announcing their debuts for this year's Halloween season.

Everhaunt Haunted House in Angola has announced that it plans to re-open on Oct. 1.

Everhaunt currently features multiple haunted houses, midway games, coffin rides, escape rooms, virtual reality, simulator rides, and photobooth attractions.

"This year we are really excited for the add The Earthquake: Thrill Experience, Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery, and The Chambers a terrifying 2-minute simulated testing experience gone wrong," Everhaunt founder Kevin Donovan said.

Everhaunt's "Horror Icon Series" will also return. The series is usually headlined by celebrities known for horror.

This year, actor Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel on AMC's "The Walking Dead", will headline the series.

Because of the inflation crisis this year, Everhaunt has chosen to keep its ticket prices the same as last season's, as well as lowering some of its add-on prices.

For more information on Everhaunt, including dates and ticket info, visit their website.