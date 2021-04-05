Evans man arrested following investigation into stolen catalytic converters in Town of Hanover

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says an Evans man has been arrested following the investigation into stolen catalytic converters and damaged vehicles in the Town of Hanover.

35-year-old Joseph S. Hoddick was arrested and charged with the following after the investigation was completed:

Auto stripping first degree

Auto stripping third degree

Grand Larceny third degree

Grand larceny fourth degree

Criminal mischief second degree

Criminal mischief third degree

Hoddick will return to Town of Hanover Court at a later date.