Evans man arrested following investigation into stolen catalytic converters in Town of Hanover

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says an Evans man has been arrested following the investigation into stolen catalytic converters and damaged vehicles in the Town of Hanover.
35-year-old Joseph S. Hoddick was arrested and charged with the following after the investigation was completed:
- Auto stripping first degree
- Auto stripping third degree
- Grand Larceny third degree
- Grand larceny fourth degree
- Criminal mischief second degree
- Criminal mischief third degree
Hoddick will return to Town of Hanover Court at a later date.