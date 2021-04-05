Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evans man arrested following investigation into stolen catalytic converters in Town of Hanover

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:20:45-04

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says an Evans man has been arrested following the investigation into stolen catalytic converters and damaged vehicles in the Town of Hanover.

35-year-old Joseph S. Hoddick was arrested and charged with the following after the investigation was completed:

  • Auto stripping first degree
  • Auto stripping third degree
  • Grand Larceny third degree
  • Grand larceny fourth degree
  • Criminal mischief second degree
  • Criminal mischief third degree

Hoddick will return to Town of Hanover Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources