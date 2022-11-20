Evans Center Fire Hall shelters about 40 neighbors as the need for heat, food and water arises

ANGOLA N.Y. (WKBW) — Many stranded traveler, along with people with furnace problems, ended up in places like the Evans Center Fire Hall.

Dee Marinove is one of those people. She's a home owner who feared freezing to death as her furnace went out due to the amount of snow on her roof.

"When i realized that my the heat wasn't going on and then I looked at the temperature and it was like 64 something and then I though I have to call and be able to get out of here," Marinove said.

She shared she has never seen a snow storm like this before. Marinove said she made her way to the Evans Center Fire Hall for some heat, water and a meal.

"It made me feel safe," she said. "There's a lot of community support."

The CEO of the American Red Cross of WNY Nick Bond said they are prepared to create and support shelters in places like the Evans Center Fire Hall if the need arises.

"As of now it looks like we will be taking over sheltering opperations at the Hamburg Senior Center," Bond said.

He noted the Evans Center Fire Hall is also on their radar to support and create a safe space for people in need of shelter and warmth from the snow, water and food.

Bond said the Red Cross is ready to help where help is needed. Marinove shares she feels happy to live in the city of good neighbors.

"To know that you have all this support is really really wonderful," she said.