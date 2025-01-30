Evans Bank announces layoffs due to merger with NBT Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Evans Bank has announced layoffs due to the pending merger with NBT Bank.

According to a New York State Department of Labor WARN notice, 64 employees will be impacted.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Evans Bank said the layoffs will occur due to duplication of positions when the merger with NBT Bank closes, which is expected in the second quarter of this year.

"NBT’s entry into Western New York will have a significant positive economic impact on the region as NBT plans to maintain Evans Bank’s Williamsville headquarters building, establish a strong market presence, continue to support nonprofit community partners and grow their local workforce," the spokesperson said in a statement to 7 News.