Eternal Flame Trail set to close on July 17 for safety and access improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry announced the Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park will close beginning July 17 for safety and access improvements.

The $134,000 project is expected to take about a month to complete and officials said visitors should not attempt to access the original trail while closed.

The improvements include:



Construction of Trail Steps – improving safety and reducing erosion along the steep section of trail that descends into the ravine by installing roughly 135 timber box steps, retaining walls, and railings where needed.

Relocation of Trail Section in Streambed – relocate the trail and installation of timber steps, avoiding a section of sloping exposed bedrock in the streambed where injuries have occurred.

Streambed Clearing – removal of blowdowns and log jams in the streambed, facilitating passage for average hikers.

“The Eternal Flame is known internationally as a unique place for nature lovers to visit and the Trail is heavily traveled by park goers interested in seeing the Flame. All that traffic, plus the wear and tear Mother Nature imposes on the Trail, takes a toll and this project will address those impacts. I thank the Conservancy for working with us to protect and improve this tremendous natural asset, making it more accessible for all.” - Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

The county said the parking lot and main trailhead will still be open during the project so visitors can access other trails and there will be signs marking a detour so visitors to access the creek bed and Eternal Flame.