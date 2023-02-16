Escaped sex offender with ties to Buffalo surrenders to U.S. Marshals Service in Boston

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced it was searching for an escaped sex offender who may have returned to Buffalo.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 42-year-old Christopher Luke was serving a sentence from a 2013 conviction for sexual exploitation of minors. On December 28, 2022, he allegedly failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, Louisiana. U.S. Marshals said it was believed that Luke had friends and family in Buffalo and may have returned.

On Friday officials announced that Luke surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service in Boston, Massachusetts.