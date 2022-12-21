Erie, PA man indicted on multiple child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that an Erie, Pennsylvania man was indicted on three counts of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

Between Jan. 1 and March 27, 2018, the defendant, 26-year-old Tristin Pearson coerced a minor female to engage in a sexual relationship.

Pearson used his cell phone to record videos of their sexual acts and sent the videos to others without the victim's knowledge.

The charges against Pearson carry a sentence anywhere from 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.