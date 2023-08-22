Erie County Water Authority to receive $20 million for upgrades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in the City of Tonawanda on Tuesday to announce $20 million in water infrastructure upgrades for communities in Erie County.

“Water is our very essence, and when we don't protect our water and the systems that deliver it, we put our communities at risk. Today, we're delivering significant funding for the first major upgrade to Erie County's water systems, helping ensure over half a million people have access to clean drinking water for decades to come.” - Gov. Hochul

Speaking at the Van de Water Treatment Plant on River Road, Hochul said the funding will allow the Erie County Water Authority to complete an $80 million overhaul that includes upgrading water filters that treat 60 million gallons of water from Lake Erie daily and haven't had substantial upgrades for 70 years.