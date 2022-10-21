Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Water Authority approves 2023 budget, increases water rate

Prosecutors open investigation into ECWA
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Prosecutors open investigation into ECWA
Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 14:47:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Water Authority announced Friday its approved 2023 budget which includes an increase in the commodity water rate.

The rate is expected to rise 46 cents per 1,000 gallons. The new budget will also add $2.73 to the quarterly Infrastructure Investment Charge for ECWA's over 173,000 small-meter residential customers.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, all residential customers will pay a rate of $4.26 per 1,000 gallons. The combined increases will cost ECWA customers around $36.68 or 10 cents a day in 2023.

ECWA Chairman Jerry Schad attributes the increase to economic conditions such as inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain issues.

"Private and public utilities throughout Western New York are experiencing large increases in their cost of doing business and in turn having to increase the cost of providing services to customers, and the ECWA is no exception," Schad said. "Our financial professionals did an excellent job presenting a very sound budget that contains expenses within our control and continues our historic investment in ECWA's system-wide infrastructure."

ECWA has additionally said that 75% of the rate increase is directly the result of cost increases that are out of the water authority's control.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!