Erie County warns parents after 7 infant deaths linked to unsafe sleep environments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County health officials are warning parents and caregivers about safe sleeping practices after seven infants died in sleep-related incidents over the past two months.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said six of the deaths occurred in Erie County and one in a surrounding county. All seven infants were six months old or younger, with unsafe sleeping environments identified as a contributing factor.

Burstein says common risks include co-sleeping, soft bedding and placing babies on their stomachs. She urges families to follow the ABCs of safe sleep: babies should sleep A lone, on their B acks, in a safe C rib and in a S moke-free home.

The warning comes ahead of colder weather, when the county has seen an increase in sleep-related infant deaths in the past.

"There are ways that you can keep babies warm," Burstein said. "Layers are important, and then also you can buy wearable blankets or onesies that have extra insulation and can be made out of fleece and can keep them warm."

Health officials also stress that infants should not sleep with adults on a couch or in an adult bed, even for a nap. Parents are encouraged to share safe-sleep guidance with everyone who cares for their baby, including grandparents and babysitters.