Erie County to hold three teen vaccine clinics Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health will hold three COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday offering the Pfizer vaccine to 16 and 17 year-olds.

The Moderna vaccine will also be available to anyone 18 years of age and older.

The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McKinley High School in Buffalo, ECC North in Williamsville and ECC South in Orchard Park. Appointments are necessary and can be made online or by calling the county's COVID-19 information line at 858-2929.

The health department says it is considering planning future clinics at public and private schools. Parental consent will be required for any student under the age of 18. Forms will be available before Saturday online in addition to at county clinics.

McKinley High School clinic - 1500 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo



Pfizer registration (16 and 17 years of age only)

Moderna registration (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC North clinic - 6205 Main Street, Williamsville



Pfizer registration (16 and 17 years of age only)

Moderna registration (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC South clinic - 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

