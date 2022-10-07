Erie County SPCA reunites missing cat with owner 8 years later

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A missing cat was reunited with its owner a long eight years after he went missing from his North Tonawanda home.

The cat, Orion, was brought to the Erie County SPCA on Sept. 23. Orion had injuries that required immediate veterinary care. Orion was scanned by the SPCA staff for a microchip, and a chip was found with a phone number attached.

Erie County SPCA

Orion's owner was contacted and they confirmed that the cat went missing a whopping eight years ago.

Orion was reunited with his long-lost owners on Thursday, and he was able to go to his new home in West Seneca.