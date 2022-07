BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County SPCA is looking for information on the owner of an abandoned dog found on Saint Joseph Avenue near West Shore and Fay Street in Buffalo.

The dog, Faye, is in the care of the Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic.

Erie County SPCA

Faye is currently in critical condition as she was found near death with a brutally injured right front leg.

The SPCA encourages anyone with information on Faye or her owners to call SPCA Officers Wood and Maleskis at 716-876-7360, ext. 214.