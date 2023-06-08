Erie County SPCA investigating animal abuse and abandonment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Erie County is asking for your help investigating two cases of animal abuse and abandonment.

The shelter posted on Facebook Wednesday two separate incidents where dogs were left in vulnerable situations.

The first case involves an adult dog left in a recycling can outside of a local business on Tonawanda Street in Riverside.

The SPCA says the dog is extremely thin and is under the care of veterinary staff.

The second dog was found in a field at the corner of Millgrove Road and Main Street in Newstead.

The Sheepdog mix had been stuffed in a small, soft-sided travel crate and was wearing a muzzle.

Initially under the care of Newstead Dog Control, the dog is heading to the SPCA Thursday for a medical evaluation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact SPCA officers at (716) 875-7360, ext. 214.

The SPCA will respond to anonymous tips.