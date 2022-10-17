Erie County SPCA announces special where adopters can name their own adoption fees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, those looking to adopt at the SPCA serving Erie County can name their own adoption prices.

The deal, called the Hocus Pocus Adoption Special, allows adopters to name their own prices for dogs and cats one-year-old and older. The special will take place at the SPCA's West Seneca shelter at 300 Harlem Road.

Adoptions will begin at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. each day. Included in the adoptions are the animal's spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, initial worming, microchip identification, temporary identification for dogs and cats, a certificate for a physical examination at a veterinarian of the adopters choice, three weeks' email access to the SPCA's Behavior Department, and a free bag of Purina dog or cat food. Cats can also receive a feline leukemia test.

For more information on the adoption special and what animals are for adoption, visit this site, or call 716-875-7360.