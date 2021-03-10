Erie County singles out private school for COVID-19 spread

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Erie County Department of Health, despite lower positivity numbers, COVID-19 is still spreading through schools.

“We're still seeing high numbers in the schools. Our numbers now are as high as they were in earlier in the fall,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County health commissioner.

Tuesday, the county pointed out one school in particular, St. Benedict School in Amherst. Burstein said, there's been nine positive tests, recently, and the county believes the virus spread through the school. The school has offered five-day a week in-person classes since September. Since the positive tests, the county recommended the school go virtual for 10 days. The school chose not to.

“It was important that we let the parents, the teachers, the other school staff who may not know about the cases at St. Benedict to know what is going on, so that they can make an informed decision as to whether or not they send their children,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

According to a statement released by the principle of Saint Benedict she believes she did the best thing for her students.