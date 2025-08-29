Erie County Sheriff's sergeant and K9 injured in crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office and a K9 were both injured in a crash on Wednesday.

The accident happened at 2:55 p.m. on I-190 near Seneca Street in Buffalo.

Authorities say a marked patrol vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

The sergeant who was driving the patrol car was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries to their neck and back. A K9 in the vehicle was taken to a veterinary clinic for evaluation.

No other information has been shared regarding the investigation.