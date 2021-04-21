Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls for bail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to residents after multiple complaints were made about receiving scam calls for bail.

According to the sheriff's office an individual will call and identify themselves as an attorney and request cash to secure the release of a family member. The "attorney" instructs you to withdraw a large sum of money and says there will be driver coming to pick up the cash for the family member's bail.

ECSO released the following tips to help you avoid this scam: