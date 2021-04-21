Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls for bail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to residents after multiple complaints were made about receiving scam calls for bail.
According to the sheriff's office an individual will call and identify themselves as an attorney and request cash to secure the release of a family member. The "attorney" instructs you to withdraw a large sum of money and says there will be driver coming to pick up the cash for the family member's bail.
ECSO released the following tips to help you avoid this scam:
- This scheme is the latest version of a bail scam.
- One should contact the family member directly to verify their status.
- If the person chooses to verify the “attorney’s” call, they should ask the caller which law enforcement agency arrested the family member. Then they should call that agency to confirm if an arrest was made and if the defendant is held on bail.
- The scammers tell potential victims that a ride-sharing/transportation company will pick up the cash or the person at the residence.
- DO NOT enter an unknown vehicle.
- DO NOT hand over any amount of money to an unknown individual.
- This is not how bail is processed, and people should avoid this scheme.
- The best way to avoid being scammed is to hang up.