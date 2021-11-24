Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
generic-scam-call.jpg
Posted at 7:50 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 07:51:04-05

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning that a scammer is calling residents posing as a sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Tuesday saying a person in West Seneca reported receiving a call from a man identifying himself as "Sergeant Franklin of the Erie County Sheriff's Office."

The caller told the resident she was being accused of contempt of court and had to pay a $2,000 fine immediately.

The sheriff's office says it will never call you to request payment of a fine. If you receive a call like this, you should hang up and call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-7618.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!