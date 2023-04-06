Erie County Sheriff's Office sergeant performs CPR on side of the road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County Sheriff’s Office Jail Management Division Sergeant performed CPR on the side of the road Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Amborski was flagged down by a driver on Delaware Avenue in the Village of Kenmore just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver said their passenger was unresponsive and not breathing.

The sergeant determined the passenger was in cardiac arrest and directed the driver to call 911.

Sergeant Amborski initiated CPR and performed chest compression's until emergency personnel arrived and deployed an AED. The passenger's vitals were regained and they are recovering at a local hospital.