Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office sergeant performs CPR on side of the road

erie county sheriff's office.jpg
Erie County Sheriff's Office
erie county sheriff's office.jpg
Posted at 8:38 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 08:38:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County Sheriff’s Office Jail Management Division Sergeant performed CPR on the side of the road Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Amborski was flagged down by a driver on Delaware Avenue in the Village of Kenmore just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver said their passenger was unresponsive and not breathing.

The sergeant determined the passenger was in cardiac arrest and directed the driver to call 911.

Sergeant Amborski initiated CPR and performed chest compression's until emergency personnel arrived and deployed an AED. The passenger's vitals were regained and they are recovering at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up