Erie County Sheriff's Office seizes $50,000 worth of illegal commercial fireworks from Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it seized $50,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a home in Buffalo early Monday morning.

Narcotics and Intelligence officers, along with Buffalo Police, the FBI and the ATF, executed search warrants at two houses on South Ryan Street. In the basement of one of the houses, the team found a large cache of commercial-grade fireworks.

The sheriff's office says they arrested 36-year-old Michael Sylvia after a week-long investigation, charging him with unlawful possession, storage and sale of fireworks, as well as criminal weapon possession.

“This was a great collaborative investigation by all agencies,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “The South Ryan Street basement was a powder keg that could destroy this house and those around it. These explosive devices become unstable when not stored properly, so today’s raid may have prevented a tragedy.”