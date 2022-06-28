Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman last seen in March

LINDSEY-WOZNIAK.png
Erie County Sheriff's Office
Lindsey Wozniak of Clarence was last seen in March 2022.
LINDSEY-WOZNIAK.png
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 14:29:08-04

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered missing woman last seen in March.

Lindsey Wozniak, 31, of Clarence was last believed seen in the City of Buffalo, according to Sheriff John Garcia.

Wozniak has been missing since March, but Sheriff Garcia indicated that a missing person's complaint had not been filed for her until Monday, June 27.

Wozniak is described as 5' 4" and weighing about 200 pounds. She has tattoos on her left shoulder and on her left forearm (reading "Faith"), and has a nose piercing.

Anyone who sees Wozniak or knows where she may be can call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 716-858-2903.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United