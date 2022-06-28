Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman last seen in March

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered missing woman last seen in March.

Lindsey Wozniak, 31, of Clarence was last believed seen in the City of Buffalo, according to Sheriff John Garcia.

Wozniak has been missing since March, but Sheriff Garcia indicated that a missing person's complaint had not been filed for her until Monday, June 27.

Wozniak is described as 5' 4" and weighing about 200 pounds. She has tattoos on her left shoulder and on her left forearm (reading "Faith"), and has a nose piercing.

Anyone who sees Wozniak or knows where she may be can call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 716-858-2903.