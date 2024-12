BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

The sheriff's office said 66-year-old David Brem of Grand Island was last seen around 10 p.m. on November 11. Brem does not have his cell phone and is not operating his personal vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 716-858-2903 and reference complaint listing #24-107522.