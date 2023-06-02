Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Haleigh Roberts was last seen Thursday afternoon in the Holland area wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, and a beige backpack.

Roberts is described as approximately 5'2" and 150 pounds with black hair and purple highlights.

Officials believe she is in the Hamburg area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 23-043147.