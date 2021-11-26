Watch
Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

WKBW
ECSO looking for missing 12-year-old girl.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:24:56-05

VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it needs help searching for a missing 12-year-old.

The sheriff's office tweeted Friday morning that Hannah M. Nissen was last seen by her friends near her home in Springville around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Nissen had snuck out of her house because she was grounded.

She is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 115lbs, and has brown hair, blue eyes and a nose ring. The sheriff's office says she was wearing a red hoodie and dark pajama pants.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.

