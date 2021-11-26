Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it needs help searching for a missing 12-year-old.

The sheriff's office tweeted Friday morning that Hannah M. Nissen was last seen by her friends near her home in Springville around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

***UPDATE

Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating Hannah M. Nissen - 12-years-old. Hannah was last seen in the Village of Springville on 11/24/21 around 6pm by friends.

She was dropped off near her house after she snuck out of the house due to being grounded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/oQJMVotsMm — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) November 26, 2021

According to the sheriff's office, Nissen had snuck out of her house because she was grounded.

She is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 115lbs, and has brown hair, blue eyes and a nose ring. The sheriff's office says she was wearing a red hoodie and dark pajama pants.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.