Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for 42-year-old man reportedly missing from Elma

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Dion Dracup
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 10, 2021
ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it needs your help searching for a man who is reported missing from Elma.

The sheriff's office says 42-year-old Dion Dracup was last seen exiting a vehicle in the vicinity of 7501 Seneca Street in Elma, Monday evening.

Dracup was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans and is described as approximately 6’1” and weighing 180 lbs.

If you have any information on Dracup's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (716) 858-2903.

