Erie County Sheriff's Office recruiting event

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hosting a recruiting event for new deputies ahead of the July 27 application deadline.

That's set to take Monday from 5 to 7 pm at the Erie County Fire Training Academy on Broadway in Cheektowaga.

Candidates will have the chance to speak with a SWAT team commander, pilots, K9 handlers, bomb squad technicians, marine unit members and road patrol deputies.

The department will also have some of the agency's specialized equipment for candidates to see.