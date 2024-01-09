Watch Now
Erie County Sheriff's Office: Pedestrian struck and killed on Transit Road in Elma

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Transit Road in Elma on Monday night.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 09, 2024
ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Transit Road in Elma on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 4701 Transit Road, which is between French Road and Clinton Street.

The sheriff's office said it is attempting to locate a white 2008-2016 Chrysler Town and Country with damage to the headlight, turn signal, and passenger side mirror.

According to the sheriff's office, based on parts left at the scene, the vehicle is possibly a 2014.

