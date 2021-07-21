Erie County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of a deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy Wednesday.

Officials say the deputy was alone in a secluded part of the holding area of the sheriff’s lockup at Buffalo City Court and took their own life. The sheriff's office and the Erie County Executive's Office have spoken about EAP services for coworkers. Grief counselors will be on hand to speak with personnel.

If you or someone you know may be in need of assistance, the following resources are available 24/7: