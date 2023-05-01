Erie County Sheriff's Office makes two arrests and seizes one kilo of suspected fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made and one kilo of suspected fentanyl was seized following the execution of a search warrant on Friday.

The sheriff's office said as part of a joint investigation with the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force a traffic stop was performed on the I-90 near exit 49 and during the stop Narcotics Detection K9 Bo made a positive alert for narcotics. One kilo of suspected fentanyl was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, 44-year-old Robert Hernandez, and the passenger, 49-year-old Reinaldo Gonzales were taken into custody. The sheriff's office said they will be charged federally.