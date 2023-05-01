Erie County Sheriff's Office makes two arrests and seizes one kilo of suspected fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made and one kilo of suspected fentanyl was seized following the execution of a search warrant on Friday.
The sheriff's office said as part of a joint investigation with the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force a traffic stop was performed on the I-90 near exit 49 and during the stop Narcotics Detection K9 Bo made a positive alert for narcotics. One kilo of suspected fentanyl was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
The driver, 44-year-old Robert Hernandez, and the passenger, 49-year-old Reinaldo Gonzales were taken into custody. The sheriff's office said they will be charged federally.
“The danger that fentanyl poses to our community and to those within our correctional facilities cannot be ignored. I promised to dedicate resources to remove this deadly poison from our streets. This seizure has undoubtedly saved lives. I want to thank the deputies, detectives, officers, and agents that worked diligently on this investigation.”
- Erie County Sheriff John Garcia