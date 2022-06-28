Erie County Sheriff's Office locates missing woman last seen in March

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a missing woman last seen in March has been located.

On June 28 the sheriff's office requested the public's assistance in locating Lindsey Wozniak, 31, of Clarence who was last believed seen in the City of Buffalo.

Wozniak had been missing since March, but Sheriff John Garcia indicated that a missing person's complaint had not been filed for her until Monday, June 27.

The sheriff's office announced Friday that Wozniak has been and is safe.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone that provided information during the course of this investigation," a release says.