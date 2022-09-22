Erie County Sheriff's Office locates missing kayaker

VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a missing kayaker was located by deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, around 11 p.m. Wednesday a call was received about a kayaker who was overdue from their trip on Cattaraugus Creek and should have been somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive. Attempts to ping the kayaker's cell phone were unsuccessful but the individual’s vehicle was located in a public parking lot near Hake Road just before midnight.

The sheriff's office said the missing kayaker was located in the woods around 12:30 a.m. but due to the weather conditions and risk of flash flooding the two deputies and the kayaker were unable to exit the woods until around 3 a.m.

The female kayaker was evaluated by EMS and was released.