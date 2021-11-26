Erie County Sheriff's Office locates missing 12-year-old girl

VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a missing 12-year-old has been located.
The sheriff's office tweeted Friday morning that 12-year-old Hannah M. Nissen was last seen by her friends near her home in Springville around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and snuck out of her house because she was grounded.
In an update Friday afternoon the sheriff's office announced Nissen was located and reunited with her guardian.
The Sheriff’s office is happy to announce Hannah has been located and reunited with her guardian this morning. The office is grateful for the communities help and information that was provided to Deputies pic.twitter.com/a3GHMjvu6f