Erie County Sheriff's Office locates missing 12-year-old girl

VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a missing 12-year-old has been located.

The sheriff's office tweeted Friday morning that 12-year-old Hannah M. Nissen was last seen by her friends near her home in Springville around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and snuck out of her house because she was grounded.

In an update Friday afternoon the sheriff's office announced Nissen was located and reunited with her guardian.