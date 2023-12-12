Erie County Sheriff's Office issues warning about scammers posing as members of sheriff's office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about scammers posing as members of the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, the scammer states that their name is Sergeant Franklin from "Warrants and Citations" and informs them to report to 10 Delaware because they have outstanding warrants that need to be cleared up.

You should not provide any personal information such as social security numbers, birth dates, bank account information, etc.

"It is the policy of the Erie County Sheriff's Office to rarely communicate telephonically with individuals to be served. On rare occasions, if phone numbers are provided by lawyers or plaintiffs, deputies will reach out leaving information as to the process to be served. They will always provide their name along with an Erie County phone number. At no time do sworn members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office leave telephonic messages that are threatening, intimidating, or so vague as to leave the recipient questioning 'what could this be about?'," the sheriff's office said in a release.

You should contact your local police department if you believe you are the target of one of these calls.