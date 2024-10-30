Erie County Sheriff's Office issues warning about Buffalo Bills game ticket scams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office warns Buffalo Bills fans about potential ticket scams through secondary markets.

The sheriff's office recommends verified ticket partners, including Ticketmaster or SeatGeek, to purchase tickets to events held at Highmark Stadium.

"As we get closer to the end of the regular season, scammers will unfortunately be looking to take advantage of Bills fans' excitement and anticipation for a Super Bowl run," said Sheriff Garcia. "Buyers should be vigilant as they search for tickets and use common sense. If the deal seems too good to be true, it likely is."

The sheriff's office also provides the following tips when purchasing through a reseller:



Make sure the reseller explains the transaction terms.

Make sure the ticket is eligible for a refund.

Use a credit card when purchasing the ticket.

More information can be found at the official ticket office at (877) 228-4257.