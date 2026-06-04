Erie County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for 77-year-old man last seen in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man last seen in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to the sheriff's office, 77-year-old Melvin Williams is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or related cognitive disorders and has been reported missing:

The sheriff's office said Williams's last known location was Safire Rehab located at 2799 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. He was wearing a black button-up shirt over a gray T-shirt and a green and black jacket with stripes on it. He may also be carrying a black and blue bag.

Williams is described as 5'5" tall and 130 pounds.