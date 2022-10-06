Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating shootings in Newstead and Clarence, four people killed

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office tells 7 News that it is investigating fatal shootings in Newstead and Clarence on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.

The sheriff's office said one of the locations is 8081 Greenbush Road in Newstead. Around 10:45 a.m. two males were found dead at the scene, one of which is believed to have been the shooter. Erie County records confirm the address is the Ten-X Shooting Club outdoor range.

During the investigation in Newstead, the sheriff's office said two females were found dead at two different locations in Clarence.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.