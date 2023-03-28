Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal fire in Town of Wales

WALES FATAL.jpg
WKBW
WALES FATAL.jpg
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 10:31:36-04

TOWN OF WALES, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's office announced its Fire Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal fire in the Town of Wales.

Deputies responded to 13553 Strykersville Road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The Holland and Wales fire companies were working to extinguish the flames.

According to the sheriff's office an individual, believed to be the homeowner, was found dead in the house.

The fire remains under investigation and the sheriff's office is working to confirm the victim's identity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up