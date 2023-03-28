Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal fire in Town of Wales

TOWN OF WALES, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's office announced its Fire Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal fire in the Town of Wales.

Deputies responded to 13553 Strykersville Road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The Holland and Wales fire companies were working to extinguish the flames.

According to the sheriff's office an individual, believed to be the homeowner, was found dead in the house.

The fire remains under investigation and the sheriff's office is working to confirm the victim's identity.