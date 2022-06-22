Watch
Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in Sardinia

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 16:26:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Sardinia.

The crash involved a motorcycle and occurred around noon Wednesday on Route 16. The sheriff's office said deputies began life-saving measures on the motorcycle operator when they arrived but after several minutes of CPR the operator was pronounced dead.

Route 16 was closed between Hand and Allen Roads for a period of time but has since reopened. The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation.

The sheriff's office said the victim's identity is being withheld until family is notified.

