WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car accident on Transit Rd. Friday evening.

An eyewitness told 7 News the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and crash into several utility poles around 6 p.m. near the Eastern Hills Mall.

7 News reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office for more information but has not yet heard back.