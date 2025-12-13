Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly incident in Grand Island

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly incident that occurred on December 11 in Grand Island.

The sheriff's office said dispatch received a call from the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office around 10 p.m. Personnel reported that the body of a dead man, identified as 59-year-old Pavel Tsygyrlash of Grand Island, was in their custody after an incident earlier in the day. Tsygyrlash was allegedly pinned between a semi-truck and a pickup truck while working on the semi-truck in a parking lot at the corner of Grand Island Boulevard and Long Road. He was brought to Kenmore Mercy Hospital by his son around 5:45 p.m. and then transferred to ECMC where he was pronounced dead around 7 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the semi-truck still parked in the parking lot with fragments of broken glass or plastic around the passenger side door and a rolled-up blanket under the door. A Dodge Ram with a broken front passenger side headlight was located in the driveway of Tsygyrlash's residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

