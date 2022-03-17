Watch
Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly box truck crash in Alden

Part of Walden Avenue closed
Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 17, 2022
ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Update: The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a person is dead after a box truck crashed on Walden Avenue in Alden Thursday morning.

Investigators say the truck driver suffered a medical emergency and his truck went off the road between Wende and Zoeller roads, hit a utility pole and came to rest near the bank of Ellicott Creek are 3:10 a.m.

The section of Walden Avenue between Wende and Zoeller was closed so the sheriff's office crash unit could investigate.

No other information about the crash has been released at this time.

