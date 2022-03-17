Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly box truck crash in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Update: The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a person is dead after a box truck crashed on Walden Avenue in Alden Thursday morning.

Investigators say the truck driver suffered a medical emergency and his truck went off the road between Wende and Zoeller roads, hit a utility pole and came to rest near the bank of Ellicott Creek are 3:10 a.m.

The section of Walden Avenue between Wende and Zoeller was closed so the sheriff's office crash unit could investigate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: ALDEN - Walden Ave between Wende & Zoeller roads will be closed in both directions for a crash investigation. The closure will last several hours. pic.twitter.com/q56gg3vkLr — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) March 17, 2022

No other information about the crash has been released at this time.