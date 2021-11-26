Watch
Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Concord

Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 13:37:59-05

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Town of Concord Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, on November 23 around noon a deputy was flagged down by a bystander on Genesee Road after a male victim was found lying in the road. The bystander told the deputy that the suspected vehicle continued driving.

The male victim was identified as 47-year-old Jason Hilbig of Lewiston, he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The sheriff's office said a deputy located the suspected vehicle and initiated a traffic stop along Genesee Road, but no information was given on if an arrest was made or if any charges have been filed.

