Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating crash in Sardinia

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a crash in Sardinia Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Route 16 is closed between Hand and Allen Roads in Sardinia due to the two-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story, 7 News will provide updates as they become available.

