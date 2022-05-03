Watch
Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating bank robbery in North Collins

Posted at 5:34 PM, May 03, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in North Collins Tuesday.

The robbery occurred around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Village of North Collins Community Bank branch. The sheriff's office said a man entered the bank and allegedly presented a teller with a note demanding they empty the teller's cash drawer. The suspect, described as a Black male approximately 6 feet tall with short hair and a thin build, allegedly left the bank and got into a waiting vehicle that was described as a newer silver sedan with no front license plate.

According to the sheriff's office, nearby schools implemented lockdown procedures during the incident.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 22-030657.

