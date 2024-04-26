Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies of brain aneurysm

county holding center .png
WKBW
Outside Erie County Holding Center.
county holding center .png
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 16:19:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 7 News that an inmate died of a brain aneurysm on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said just before 7 p.m. on Thursday a 51-year-old inmate suffered a medical emergency at the Erie County Holding Center. Staff initiated CPR and contacted EMS and the woman was transported by ambulance to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death a ruptured aneurysm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!