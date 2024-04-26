Erie County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies of brain aneurysm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 7 News that an inmate died of a brain aneurysm on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said just before 7 p.m. on Thursday a 51-year-old inmate suffered a medical emergency at the Erie County Holding Center. Staff initiated CPR and contacted EMS and the woman was transported by ambulance to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death a ruptured aneurysm.