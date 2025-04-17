Erie County Sheriff's Office faces backlash over 'Handle with Care' registry

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is working to better prepare deputies for calls involving individuals with developmental disabilities, but its new "Handle With Care" registry has sparked significant pushback from local advocacy groups.

Launched in December, the "Handle With Care" registry encourages caregivers to provide brief descriptions of a person's triggers and calming methods to help deputies when responding to people with special needs.

Despite the well-meaning intentions behind the registry, advocates have raised concerns that it could lead to stigma and potential harm for those it aims to protect.

Todd Vaarwerk, Chief Policy Officer for Western New York Independent Living, expressed skepticism about the program during a press conference this week.

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions," said Vaarwerk.

Critics of the registry, including VOICE Buffalo Executive Director Tyrell Ford, argue that it could allow for false or misleading submissions, increasing risks for both individuals and responding deputies.

"Without clear safeguards, this system opens the door to false or misleading submissions, which not only endangers the individuals being reported, but also increases the potential risk of responding deputies," Ford said.

"It will make it worse, trust me," said Mike Rogers, an individual with a lifelong disability.

Doug Usiak, Chief Executive Officer of Western New York Independent Living, called for direct conversations with those affected to better understand their needs.

Vaarwerk added that county officials had contacted him and other advocates for a brief Zoom meeting, but more discussions are necessary.

"We're still going to need to have some other meetings with the county executive and the mental health department and the committee on people with disabilities to talk about how we change this," he said.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office, in response to the backlash, stated that participation in the registry is entirely voluntary, and individuals may enroll or remove themselves at any time. They assured that all submissions are thoroughly vetted for accuracy and appropriateness.

"The Handle with Care (HWC) Registry is a voluntary program designed to prevent incidents like the recent tragedy in Idaho (see link below). It empowers individuals and families to proactively inform first responders about mental health conditions or developmental disorders—including autism, PTSD, dementia, Alzheimer’s, hearing impairments, and more—before an emergency call is made. By registering, participants ensure that first responders arrive with critical, potentially life-saving information already in hand. Participation in the HWC Registry is entirely voluntary, and individuals may enroll or remove themselves at any time. All submissions are thoroughly vetted by the ECSO to ensure accuracy and appropriateness. Before launching our program, the ECSO worked closely with the Town of Colonie Police Department in New York, which had already successfully implemented a similar registry. We also collaborated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a leading authority on mental health issues. Both organizations strongly support the HWC Registry and recognize its potential to enhance public safety and community trust. Like the well-known “Yellow Dot” and “Blue Envelope” programs, the HWC Registry ensures that first responders have access to sensitive, need-to-know information—while respecting privacy and dignity. This initiative reflects the core mission of law enforcement: to protect and serve, especially those most in need of understanding and care. Knowledge is power. When police respond to a 911 call—whether it’s for a suspicious person, a domestic dispute, or a potential burglary—having key information about individuals with special needs in the area can dramatically improve the outcome. The HWC Registry provides insights such as diagnoses, known triggers, de-escalation strategies, and preferred calming techniques, helping officers defuse tense situations and increase the chances of a safe, peaceful resolution." - Erie County Sheriff John Garcia

Vaarwerk emphasized the importance of including the voices of those living with disabilities in discussions about the registry.

"Everybody knows people with disabilities are a vibrant, valuable part of this community," he said.

As advocates continue to seek an open dialogue, no further meetings have yet been scheduled.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.