Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy was taken to the hospital after a possible fentanyl exposure early Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, around 12:40 a.m. Friday a traffic stop was performed for vehicle and traffic law violations on the 190 near Long Road. Investigation revealed Andrew Wills, 34 of Lockport, had a suspended license was in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

While processing the narcotics a deputy began showing signs of exposure to fentanyl, a release says. Another deputy administered Naloxone (Narcan) and was transported to ECMC for additional treatment and has since been released.

Wills was arrested and charged with:

Misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Circumventing a mandated interlock device

Vehicle and traffic law violations for broken glass and operating a vehicle without a license.

He was processed and released with appearance tickets.